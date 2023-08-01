Birthday Club
CK Newsome Center to host 40th annual ‘National Night Out’ event

CK Newsome Center hosts 40th annual 'National Night Out' event
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ‘National Night Out’ event will celebrate 40 years on Tuesday.

From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center, community members can come out and enjoy free food and activities.

The event is designed to foster positive relationships between local law enforcement and the community.

At the event, organizers say there will be a children’s firefighting challenge course and a rope repelling event.

