CK Newsome Center to host 40th annual ‘National Night Out’ event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ‘National Night Out’ event will celebrate 40 years on Tuesday.

From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center, community members can come out and enjoy free food and activities.

The event is designed to foster positive relationships between local law enforcement and the community.

At the event, organizers say there will be a children’s firefighting challenge course and a rope repelling event.

