Bright Skies, Low Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The big heat break continues as August opens with low humidity. Sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temperatures remain slightly below normal in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy as low temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler as high temperatures drop into the lower 80s. There is a 40% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. The severe weather is low.

Thursday, cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 75% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 80s. The primary concern is minor flooding associated with slow moving thunderstorms.

