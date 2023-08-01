Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

American Legion Post 147 donates 2 new E-bikes to Jasper Police

American Legion Post 147 donates 2 new E-bikes to Jasper Police
American Legion Post 147 donates 2 new E-bikes to Jasper Police(Jasper Police Dept.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department received a donation of two new E-bikes from the American Legion Post 147.

According to a press release, the new bikes will replace two of the four patrol bikes that had been with the department since 1996.

Officials say the bikes will be utilized by six JPD bike patrol officers during Strassenfest and other community events throughout the year.

Officers say they plan to conduct more patrols to areas such as the Riverwalk, Parklands and other areas that are inaccessible by patrol car.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz and Javontae Goldsby
Parents of baby on life support get $1 million bonds
Urban Michael Wink
Update: Man found in Ohio River in Daviess Co. identified
Hannah Howard and Detriona Dillard
Two arrested after shot fired in Evansville
Brendon Gutgsell
Forest Park tennis player killed in ATV crash
Truck goes over guardrail on northbound Twin Bridge approach
Crash backs up traffic on NB Twin Bridge approach

Latest News

William Wolfe
Grand Jury indicts man for sexual abuse of a minor
Mt. Vernon Police Dept. stepping up patrols to prevent stop-arm violations
Henderson Economic Development launch Manufacturing Academy
Henderson Economic Development launches Manufacturing Academy
Gibson Co. Fairgrounds hosting ‘National Night Out’ family event
Gibson Co. Fairgrounds hosting ‘National Night Out’ family event