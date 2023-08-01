American Legion Post 147 donates 2 new E-bikes to Jasper Police

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department received a donation of two new E-bikes from the American Legion Post 147.

According to a press release, the new bikes will replace two of the four patrol bikes that had been with the department since 1996.

Officials say the bikes will be utilized by six JPD bike patrol officers during Strassenfest and other community events throughout the year.

Officers say they plan to conduct more patrols to areas such as the Riverwalk, Parklands and other areas that are inaccessible by patrol car.

