Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

83-year-old killed in tree cutting accident, coroner says

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.
The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – An 83-year-old man died when a tree he was cutting fell on him, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner.

Dr. Charles Preston said Thomas Baudean died while cutting a tree in a heavily wooded area near some homes on July 30.

According to Preston, Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him.

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz and Javontae Goldsby
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested
DCSO: Man found dead in Ohio River Monday
DCSO: Man found dead in Ohio River Monday
Hannah Howard and Detriona Dillard
Two arrested after shot fired in Evansville
Brendon Gutgsell
Forest Park tennis player killed in ATV crash
Truck goes over guardrail on northbound Twin Bridge approach
Crash backs up traffic on NB Twin Bridge approach

Latest News

Gwen Stefani opened up about the reasons why her marriage with Blake Shelton works despite...
Gwen Stefani opens up about her and Blake Shelton’s different lifestyles: ‘It just works’
A car crashed outside of a woman's window while she was giving an online sewing tutorial....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes while woman gives online sewing tutorial
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in...
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, first Black woman to serve as state Assembly speaker, dies at 71
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Iowa agency finds deaths of 3 men in building collapse were accidental
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever