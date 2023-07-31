Veterans receive free haircuts from Salon Professional Academy students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few local Tri-State veterans were treated to lunch and free haircuts Monday.

Students at Salon Professional Academy donated the haircuts to more than a dozen veterans as part of the “Haircuts for Heroes” program.

Addie Faulk is one of the students who donated their time. She says giving the veterans a fresh haircut made her feel good.

“They’re not super talkative, but for the one who are I appreciate the stories tells me,” said Faulk. “It opens my eyes a little bit. I feel like they deserve a lot and i just want to help out and them feel good.”

Rolling thunder provided the meals for the veterans.

