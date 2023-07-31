Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Veterans receive free haircuts from Salon Professional Academy students

Veterans receive free haircuts from Salon Professional Academy students
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few local Tri-State veterans were treated to lunch and free haircuts Monday.

Students at Salon Professional Academy donated the haircuts to more than a dozen veterans as part of the “Haircuts for Heroes” program.

Addie Faulk is one of the students who donated their time. She says giving the veterans a fresh haircut made her feel good.

“They’re not super talkative, but for the one who are I appreciate the stories tells me,” said Faulk. “It opens my eyes a little bit. I feel like they deserve a lot and i just want to help out and them feel good.”

Rolling thunder provided the meals for the veterans.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I will kill you': Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
‘I will kill you’: Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
EPD: Woman 'playing possum' attacks firefighters trying to help her
EPD: Woman ‘playing possum’ attacks firefighters trying to help her
File of Lilly King
Lilly King takes home gold medal at World Championship
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses

Latest News

She's working to ensure "E is for Everyone."
Evansville woman in wheelchair working to make city more accessible
Dispatch: Authorities searching for someone in Ohio River
Dispatch: Authorities launch water rescue in Ohio River
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public about scam
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public about scam
Area Conservation Officer retires after 38 years
Area Conservation Officer retires after 38 years