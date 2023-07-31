Two arrested after shot fired in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a gun was fired outside an Evansville apartment complex.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Cass Avenue.

Police say 23-year-old Hannah Howard was detained when they arrived on scene.

They say she first told them a gun accidentally went off when she was trying to break up a fight between two other people.

Officers say they used the PA to try to call one of those people, 28-year-old Detriona Dillard, out of the apartment.

They say he was eventually found hiding behind a shed.

Police say a gun was found not far away from him, and a shell casing was found near the front of the apartment.

Officers say Howard then admitted there was nobody else involved in the fight.

She said Dillard threatened to break up with her, so that’s when she got the gun.

Howard says Dillard tried to leave in a Trailblazer, but she jumped on top of the SUV to keep him from leaving.

She says they then got in a scuffle over the gun, so she fired it in the air.

Police say Dillard gave them a different story, claiming Howard never fired the gun.

Officers say he was intoxicated and told them he didn’t want to press charges.

Howard’s charges include criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and false reporting.

Dillard’s charges include possession of marijuana and false informing.

