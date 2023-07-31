Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Two arrested after shot fired in Evansville

Hannah Howard and Detriona Dillard
Hannah Howard and Detriona Dillard(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a gun was fired outside an Evansville apartment complex.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Cass Avenue.

Police say 23-year-old Hannah Howard was detained when they arrived on scene.

They say she first told them a gun accidentally went off when she was trying to break up a fight between two other people.

Officers say they used the PA to try to call one of those people, 28-year-old Detriona Dillard, out of the apartment.

They say he was eventually found hiding behind a shed.

Police say a gun was found not far away from him, and a shell casing was found near the front of the apartment.

Officers say Howard then admitted there was nobody else involved in the fight.

She said Dillard threatened to break up with her, so that’s when she got the gun.

Howard says Dillard tried to leave in a Trailblazer, but she jumped on top of the SUV to keep him from leaving.

She says they then got in a scuffle over the gun, so she fired it in the air.

Police say Dillard gave them a different story, claiming Howard never fired the gun.

Officers say he was intoxicated and told them he didn’t want to press charges.

Howard’s charges include criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and false reporting.

Dillard’s charges include possession of marijuana and false informing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I will kill you': Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
‘I will kill you’: Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
EPD: Woman 'playing possum' attacks firefighters trying to help her
EPD: Woman ‘playing possum’ attacks firefighters trying to help her
File of Lilly King
Lilly King takes home gold medal at World Championship
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses

Latest News

Dubois Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Dubois Co. teen killed in ATV crash, Indiana Conservation Officers investigating
7/31 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
7/31 Monday Sunrise Headlines
7/31 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Owensboro, Daviess Co. schools host annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Monday
Owensboro and Daviess Co. schools to host annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Monday