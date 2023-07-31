Trucking company location in Evansville connected to Yellow shut down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some of those thousands of Yellow layoffs seem to include people in Evansville.

USF Holland, on North Kentucky Avenue, is owned by Yellow.

Yellow shut down operations on Sunday, following the layoffs of hundreds of nonunion employees on Friday.

We reached out to the Evansville location, but there was no answer.

We’ve not yet been able to get through to the Holland corporate office in Nashville.

We’ve also reached out to a media contact at Yellow.

