Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions on I-69 start Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lane restrictions will be coming to parts of Interstate 69 starting Monday.

Crews will begin temporary lane restrictions in both the north and south bound lanes at the crossing of Pollack Avenue. They will be working on spot improvements to the roadway.

The restrictions are expected to happen between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Officials say the work is expected to last about a week.

