Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: Man steals truck, drives it through a building

Kevin Morales-Santizo
Kevin Morales-Santizo(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they came upon a truck in a ditch on Waterworks Road.

It happened about 5 a.m. Monday.

When police pulled over, they say they noticed damage to the front of the former Charlie’s Marine building.

They say they could also see someone running from the area.

Police say the same truck had been inside the building earlier in the morning.

Officers say they then used a K9 to track down Kevin Morales-Santizo.

They say he would not comply with commands, but was eventually taken into custody.

Police say they found the key fob for the truck in Morales-Santizo’s pocket.

Officers say he told them he went inside the building, and in a panic, drove the truck through the front of it and crashed into the ditch.

The owner of the building and the truck told police they believed there was more than $50,000 in damage.

Morales-Santizo has several charges, including burglary, auto theft, leaving the scene of a crash, driving without a license, resisting law enforcement, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I will kill you': Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
‘I will kill you’: Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
EPD: Woman 'playing possum' attacks firefighters trying to help her
EPD: Woman ‘playing possum’ attacks firefighters trying to help her
File of Lilly King
Lilly King takes home gold medal at World Championship
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses

Latest News

Forest Park tennis player killed in ATV crash
Forest Park tennis player killed in ATV crash
Crash backs up traffic on NB Twin Bridge approach
Crash backs up traffic on NB Twin Bridge approach
Direct flights to Chicago begin Tuesday in Owensboro
Direct flights to Chicago begin Tuesday in Owensboro
Evansville Diocese holds back to school mass
Evansville Diocese holds back to school mass
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested