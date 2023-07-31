Police: Man steals truck, drives it through a building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they came upon a truck in a ditch on Waterworks Road.

It happened about 5 a.m. Monday.

When police pulled over, they say they noticed damage to the front of the former Charlie’s Marine building.

They say they could also see someone running from the area.

Police say the same truck had been inside the building earlier in the morning.

Officers say they then used a K9 to track down Kevin Morales-Santizo.

They say he would not comply with commands, but was eventually taken into custody.

Police say they found the key fob for the truck in Morales-Santizo’s pocket.

Officers say he told them he went inside the building, and in a panic, drove the truck through the front of it and crashed into the ditch.

The owner of the building and the truck told police they believed there was more than $50,000 in damage.

Morales-Santizo has several charges, including burglary, auto theft, leaving the scene of a crash, driving without a license, resisting law enforcement, and criminal mischief.

