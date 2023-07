HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to Azteca Milling in Henderson Monday morning.

Dispatchers say someone was hurt around 9:30 a.m., on top of a silo in the 5300 block of Industrial Park Drive.

Crews had to work to get the person down and then get him to the hospital.

Right now, there’s no word on the person’s condition.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.