Owensboro and Daviess Co. schools to host annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Monday

Owensboro Stuff the Bus
Owensboro Stuff the Bus(WFIE)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event returns to Owensboro on Monday.

Officials say the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the two Walmart locations in Owensboro.

According to officials, the event is for school supply donations that will go towards both Owensboro and Daviess County schools students.

Officials are asking for a variety of school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils and binders.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

