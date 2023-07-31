Birthday Club
Not as hot, but active weather returns this week

Storm chances return Wednesday
7/31 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday kicked off with refreshingly dry air and afternoon temps in the middle 80s. Mostly clear skies Monday night with lows dropping into the lower 60s on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with highs near 90. A weak front will stall out across the Tri-State for the middle and end of the week. We will have a daily chance for thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall from Wednesday through the weekend. Locally heavy rainfall may occur in areas with repeat thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the middle 80s and it will be much more humid, so the heat index will again move up to near 100 degrees. 3.5 inches of rain was recorded for Juily at Evansville Regional Airport, which is about an inch below the normal rainfall.

