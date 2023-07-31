Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing news in Gibson County, firefighters were forced to call for backup as a barn burned down in a fire.

An interesting one for Evansville police.

Officers say a woman was arrested after she played dead and then proceeded to attack several firefighters.

Former President Trump faces new charges and possible new indictments.

But his political rivals are moving forward, focusing on the race.

It’s almost time for kids to head back to school and several communities across the Tri-State are stepping up to make sure their students have everything they need.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.