Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man drowns after being thrown from boat on lake during storm, officials say

Darrell Hewett was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina died after he was thrown off a boat while on a lake during a storm Saturday night.

WHNS reports the man, later identified as 69-year-old Darrell Hewett, was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. Rough waters were stirred up because of the storm, causing Hewett to be thrown from his boat as he stood up, according to authorities.

First responders were called to Providence Point at around 8 p.m. in response to the drowning.

Officials said they learned that bystanders were also trying to get to the dock because of the storm and pulled Hewett from the water.

According to authorities, Hewett was not wearing a life jacket. His death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I will kill you': Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
‘I will kill you’: Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
EPD: Woman 'playing possum' attacks firefighters trying to help her
EPD: Woman ‘playing possum’ attacks firefighters trying to help her
File of Lilly King
Lilly King takes home gold medal at World Championship
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell draws lengthy prison sentence in death of 2 children, romantic rival
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Lydia Calvacca holds her grandaughter Ryan Matzen with her daughter Kiara Matzen next to her.
Defective: After recalls, Americans continue to die and get injured as products remain on the in homes and for sale online
Police remain at the scene of a shooting on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Muncie, Ind. Police said...
Police were calling owner to shut down party when gunfire killed 1, wounded 17, chief says
Police lights generic
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested