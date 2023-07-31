HPD: Shots fired Friday on Clay St.
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police Department officials say officers responded to shots fired on Friday morning.
According to a press release, officers responded to the 600 block of Clay Street in reference to a shooting.
Officials say police found shell casings on scene and at least two residences bullets had entered.
If you have any information, please contact Henderson Police.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.