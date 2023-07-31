Birthday Club
HPD: Shots fired Friday on Clay St.

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police Department officials say officers responded to shots fired on Friday morning.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 600 block of Clay Street in reference to a shooting.

Officials say police found shell casings on scene and at least two residences bullets had entered.

If you have any information, please contact Henderson Police.

