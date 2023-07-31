Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public about scam

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office officials are warning the public about a scam caller requesting money.

According to Sheriff’s Office officials, calls are being made to citizens in Hopkins County in which the caller identifies themselves as Deputy Will Coursey.

The called says the receiver has a warrant out for their arrest and demands payment or a deputy will come and arrest them.

If you have any information on these scam calls, contact authorities.

