Heat Break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weekend cold front swept out the high heat and humidity and ushered in a beneficial 1.5 inches of rainfall. Sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temps settle in the upper 80s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cooler as low temperatures drop into the lower 60s.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temperatures remain in the upper 80s. There is a 20% chance of rain during the afternoon. Tuesday night, partly cloudy as low temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler as high temperatures drop into the lower 80s. There is a 50% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low.

