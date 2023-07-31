Free back to school haircuts offered Monday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Free haircuts are happening Monday in Evansville for students who are about to head back to school.

KK’s Hair Today Salon is partnering with other local stylists to give the free haircuts.

The back to school event is happening until 4 p.m. Monday.

Haircuts are for kids in grades K through 12. It’s walk-in only.

KK’s is also hosting a school supply drive through tomorrow. If you drop off supplies, you will be entered into a raffle.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.