Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Free back to school haircuts offered Monday in Evansville

KK's Hair Today Salon
KK's Hair Today Salon(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Free haircuts are happening Monday in Evansville for students who are about to head back to school.

KK’s Hair Today Salon is partnering with other local stylists to give the free haircuts.

The back to school event is happening until 4 p.m. Monday.

Haircuts are for kids in grades K through 12. It’s walk-in only.

KK’s is also hosting a school supply drive through tomorrow. If you drop off supplies, you will be entered into a raffle.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I will kill you': Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
‘I will kill you’: Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
EPD: Woman 'playing possum' attacks firefighters trying to help her
EPD: Woman ‘playing possum’ attacks firefighters trying to help her
File of Lilly King
Lilly King takes home gold medal at World Championship
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses

Latest News

Hannah Howard and Detriona Dillard
Two arrested after shot fired in Evansville
Dubois Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Dubois Co. teen killed in ATV crash, Indiana Conservation Officers investigating
7/31 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
7/31 Monday Sunrise Headlines
7/31 Monday Sunrise Headlines