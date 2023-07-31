Evansville woman in wheelchair working to make city more accessible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman in Evansville who uses a wheelchair is speaking up about how the city can become more accessible and inclusive to people with disabilities.

In December we brought you the story of Megan Seiler, and the troubles she faced when the elevator at her apartment complex wasn’t working for about two weeks.

Since then she’s been working to make the city more accessible for everyone.

Street curbs may be easy to overlook for some, but for people like Megan Seiler who uses a wheelchair to get around, they can be a big problem. This is something she doesn’t think enough people take seriously.

“They aren’t taken into consideration because people can walk over them,” said Seiler.

Seiler said the world was built by and for able-bodied people, and people like her are expected to adapt.

“We say ‘E is for Everyone,’ but then Evansville is not accessible to everyone,” said Seiler.

Seiler says when she noticed what she thought was a lack of ways for people with disabilities to get around curbs, it led her to get involved.

Seiler has adapted her own home to accommodate her wheelchair, and now she’s working to make Evansville more accessible too. She started working with a city council member as well as a member of the city’s disability advisory board to educate people on what they can do to better accommodate those with disabilities.

She says everyone deserves to participate fully in their community.

“Every person matters all the same, and we all deserve to experience life the same,” said Seiler.

Seiler says she also plans to meet with local businesses to teach them what they can do to ensure they’re compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For businesses which were built before the law passed in 1990, she’s hoping to convince them to make adjustments to be more inclusive.

She says she’s seen her actions make a difference, and she wants to be a voice for change.

“I learned that I matter, and that my voice can make a difference; and so that’s what I’m choosing to use it for,” said Seiler.

Seiler says in addition to this work, she’s also studying for a degree in social work. She says she plans to get a degree one day in sign language as well.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.