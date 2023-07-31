Birthday Club
Evansville Diocese holds back to school mass

By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saint Benedict Cathedral held a mass celebrating the opening of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Diocese of Evansville has 26 Catholic schools, and more than 450 Catholic educators attended the mass.

Faculty and staff started off their morning at Memorial Auditorium with a motivational speaker who spoke about the potential of the individual staff and faculty members.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Evansville Michelle Priar says the theme for this year is ‘Anchored in Faith.’

“I just love this theme because it really just talks about who we are in essence,” said Priar. “Catholic schools, we are always anchored in our faith and our faith can just guide us to do the best we can do for students every day.”

The first Catholic school to start is Mater Dei High School, which begins classes Wednesday.

Each school in the diocese can set their own start date.

