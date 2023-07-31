Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the parents of a five month-old infant who they say suffered life-threatening injuries at his home.

Deputies say Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz and Javontae Goldsby called 911 last Wednesday morning.

They told authorities they had checked on their child in his crib and found he was not breathing.

Deputies say Goldsby began CPR while emergency crews were dispatched to the apartment, located in southeast Vanderburgh County.

EMS and Evansville Fire Department personnel were able to get the baby’s pulse back.

He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital and eventually placed on a ventilator.

Deputies say the infant was stabilized and later transported by ambulance to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

He remains on life support in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Doctors say the infant had a skull fracture, subdural hematomas, retinal hemorrhages, and subarachnoid bleeding.

They say the injuries were consistent with violent shaking or an impact.

Deputies say the infant has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and is not likely to survive.

Doctors say the baby’s life-threatening condition would have been obvious around the time the infant was reportedly put to bed.

Deputies say neither parent could give an explanation and both denied hurting the baby.

Another child, around two-years-old, was taken into the custody of child services.

Elmore-Sitz and Goldsby’s charges include neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury.

