Dubois Co. teen killed in ATV crash, Indiana Conservation Officers investigating

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 15-year-old teenager.

According to a release, around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 900 E. near State Road 164.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a teenager was driving a side-by-side off-road vehicle. The teen lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment.

A release shows the 15-year-old was not wearing any safety gear at the time of the crash.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

