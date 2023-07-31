Birthday Club
Dispatch: Barn catches fire in Gibson Co.

Dispatch: Barn catches fire in Gibson Co.
Dispatch: Barn catches fire in Gibson Co.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County dispatch confirms a barn caught fire in Gibson County on Sunday.

According to Gibson County dispatch, the barn is located on the east side of Gibson County.

Officials say the barn is fully engulfed in flames.

Warrick County dispatch confirms the barn is located on South 650 East.

We will update you as we learn more.

