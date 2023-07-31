Birthday Club
Dispatch: Authorities launch water rescue in Ohio River

Dispatch: Authorities searching for someone in Ohio River
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO. Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County dispatch confirms authorities are actively searching for someone in the Ohio River.

Dispatch confirms the search is happening at the Little Hurricane boat ramp in Owensboro.

Henderson dispatch has confirmed that they have a unit on their way to the boat ramp for back up.

We have a crew on the way there and we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

