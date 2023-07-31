Direct flights to Chicago begin Tuesday in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Chicago flights will take off from the Tri-State once again starting Tuesday.

Contour Airlines will have their inaugural flight from the Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport with the first flight taking off at 10:30 a.m.

There will be 12 weekly round trip flights between Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

