Direct flights to Chicago begin Tuesday in Owensboro

OWB to make big announcement about Contour Airlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Chicago flights will take off from the Tri-State once again starting Tuesday.

Contour Airlines will have their inaugural flight from the Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport with the first flight taking off at 10:30 a.m.

There will be 12 weekly round trip flights between Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

