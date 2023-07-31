Birthday Club
Crash backs up traffic on NB Twin Bridge approach

Crash at NB Twin Bridge
Crash at NB Twin Bridge(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A crash happened Monday at the approach to the northbound Twin Bridge in Henderson.

We can see traffic backed up into the Henderson Strip.

Dispatchers say it’s a multi-vehicle crash with injuries, involving at least three cars.

They say ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene shortly afternoon.

Fire officials say one car reportedly went over a guardrail.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

You can keep an eye our Twin Bridge camera here:

