Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Area Conservation Officer retires after 38 years

Lt. Duane Englert
Lt. Duane Englert(Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A conservation officer who has served our area for nearly four decades is hanging up his hat.

Lt. Duane Englert, who in 1999 earned the Pitzer Award as state’s conservation officer of the year, is retiring after 38 years of service with the DNR Division of Law Enforcement.

The seven-time District 7 officer of the year also is graduate of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Leadership Academy and the FBI Leadership Academy.

In 2011, Englert was promoted to corporal and then to District 7 lieutenant in 2013, overseeing Knox, Davies, Martin, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer counties.

His DNR career started  in 1985, when he was assigned to Posey and Gibson counties and served as an emergency vehicle operation instructor, firearms instructor, and public safety diver for 24 years.

Congratulations, Lt. Englert!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I will kill you': Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
‘I will kill you’: Man accused of strangling woman arrested in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville
EPD: Woman 'playing possum' attacks firefighters trying to help her
EPD: Woman ‘playing possum’ attacks firefighters trying to help her
File of Lilly King
Lilly King takes home gold medal at World Championship
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses
Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses

Latest News

Forest Park tennis player killed in ATV crash
Forest Park tennis player killed in ATV crash
Crash backs up traffic on NB Twin Bridge approach
Crash backs up traffic on NB Twin Bridge approach
Direct flights to Chicago begin Tuesday in Owensboro
Direct flights to Chicago begin Tuesday in Owensboro
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested
Evansville Diocese holds back to school mass
Evansville Diocese holds back to school mass