Area Conservation Officer retires after 38 years

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A conservation officer who has served our area for nearly four decades is hanging up his hat.

Lt. Duane Englert, who in 1999 earned the Pitzer Award as state’s conservation officer of the year, is retiring after 38 years of service with the DNR Division of Law Enforcement.

The seven-time District 7 officer of the year also is graduate of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Leadership Academy and the FBI Leadership Academy.

In 2011, Englert was promoted to corporal and then to District 7 lieutenant in 2013, overseeing Knox, Davies, Martin, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer counties.

His DNR career started in 1985, when he was assigned to Posey and Gibson counties and served as an emergency vehicle operation instructor, firearms instructor, and public safety diver for 24 years.

Congratulations, Lt. Englert!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.