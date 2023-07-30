Tornado siren in Owensboro? Don’t panic, there’s an explanation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - If you heard a tornado siren going off in Owensboro this weekend, you’re not alone.

The Airport Sorgho Fire Department says the siren behind their station is randomly setting itself off at times.

Officials believe it may have been damaged by lightning from Saturday night’s storms and that could be the reason why it is sounding the alarm.

The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency says they are aware of the issue and are working with a contractor to get the siren repaired.

