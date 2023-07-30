Birthday Club
Softball tournament adjusts for the heat

Softball tournament adjusts for the heat
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The heat was a big factor for sporting events in the area on Saturday.

Over at Deaconess Sports Park, the softball tournaments played on, but it was on an adjusted schedule.

With kids playing on the turf and zero cloud cover in sight, tournament directors took even more precautions throughout the day.

They included shorter games and longer breaks in between games.

Tournament Director Andrea Beran says they’re number one priority was keeping everyone safe and happy.

”Still keep the tournament going. This is the last tournament for a lot of these kids. So they wanted to get it in, but it’s just like shortening it as much as we can. The turf is much hotter than the grass is going to be for anywhere else. So just trying to get them off as much as we can, bigger breaks where we can to make sure we can keep it going for them,” said Beran.

Park officials say concessions were selling like crazy due to the heat.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

