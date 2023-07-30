Birthday Club
Mike Blake honored with Golden Circle Award

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WFIE) WFIE’s own Mike Blake has been honored with a Gold Circle Award.

It was presented Saturday night at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons accepted it for Mike.

Colleagues credit his lasting impact on the Tri-State with 50 plus years of putting viewers first.

Gold Circle inductees have served the industry for 50 years or more.

During his years with WFIE, Mike has served as Sports Director, the Midday host, and the local host for the Jerry Lewis Labor Day telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

That adds to a long list of awards Mike has received including being inducted into the Indiana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Sports hall of Fame.

Congratulations Mike!

You can see the full presentation here:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

