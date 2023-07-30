Looking forward to a sunnier, slightly cooler start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our high temperature today will peak in the upper 80s or lower 90s. This is the start of several days that will not only have clearer skies overhead but also less humidity and slightly lower temperatures.

The high temperature each day will gradually decrease through Wednesday when it will peak in the lower 80s. After a mostly sunny day tomorrow, our conditions will get cloudier each day until a rainy day on Wednesday.

We will then have scattered storms each day through the rest of the week as our temperature starts to bounce back.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.