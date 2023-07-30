Lilly King takes home silver medal at World Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly King is coming home and adding to her massive collection of medals after securing a podium finish at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship.

Lilly King finished second during the Women’s 50m Backstroke with an impressive time of 29.94 seconds.

The competition, which is currently being held in Fukuoka, Japan, brought out dozens of the best swimmers in the entire world.

King will go on to compete with the help of other world-class American swimmers during the Women 4x100 Medley Relay later this hour.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.