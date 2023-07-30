‘I will kill you’: Man accused of choking woman arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man from Georgia will be spending some time in the Vanderburgh County Jail after police say he threatened to kill his girlfriend.

Saturday afternoon, Evansville Police responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Street for what was initially believed to be a family dispute, but was then later changed to a domestic violence run.

Officers spoke with Billy Raymond Knight, a 42-year-old man from Brooklet, Georgia, and asked him about what happened. '

Knight claimed his girlfriend punched him in the head several times and pulled a knife on him during an argument, according to an affidavit.

Officers noted Knight did not have marks on his head and did not complain of pain.

Police say they spoke with the victim, his girlfriend, who told officers that she got into an argument with Knight and he repeatedly shouted, “You can’t leave me, I will ******* kill you!”

The victim told officers she ripped off a necklace he had given her, which made him go “crazy.”

According to police, the victim said Knight choked her and nearly made her pass out. Officers noticed redness on the victim’s neck.

Officers say the victim told them she held up a knife in self-defense, but did not punch the suspect.

Knight was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces charges of intimidation and strangulation.

