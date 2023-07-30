Birthday Club
Henderson EMA takes flight with helpful new drone

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Emergency Management received new equipment that could potentially save lives.

This past Tuesday, their operations center took flight with the DJI M3OT, which is considered a “First Responder” drone.

According to officials, they were able to buy it thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky.

“We’re very thankful to add this very powerful tool that can assist in so many missions like search and rescue for lost, missing or overdue persons, structure fire scene management, transportation incidents and much more,” says a Henderson Emergency Operations Center official.

EMA officials say the drone is already in service and has been used to help local agencies.

