Deputy Hicks throws first pitch at Cardinals game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Saturday night’s Cardinals vs. Cubs game in St. Louis.

Bryan, his wife Tammy, and several other deputies made the trip to the game.

As we’ve reported, Deputy Hicks is still recovering after he was shot in the line on duty in 2021.

He has started doing some driving on his own.

