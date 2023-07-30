Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Deputy Hicks throws first pitch at Cardinals game

Deputy Hicks throws first pitch at Cardinals game
Deputy Hicks throws first pitch at Cardinals game(Tammy Hicks)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Saturday night’s Cardinals vs. Cubs game in St. Louis.

Bryan, his wife Tammy, and several other deputies made the trip to the game.

[Previous: ‘Walking miracle’: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ recovery after 2021 shooting]

As we’ve reported, Deputy Hicks is still recovering after he was shot in the line on duty in 2021.

He has started doing some driving on his own.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside Harriet Street house
Woman found dead inside abandoned home on Harriet Street identified
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
UPDATE: Evansville man seriously hurt in Illinois plane crash
MPD: 3 in custody after I-69 pursuit
MPD: 3 in custody after I-69 pursuit
Evansville man found guilty in ‘horrific’ stalking, arson case
Evansville man found guilty in ‘horrific’ stalking, arson case

Latest News

Mike Blake honored with Golden Circle Award
Mike Blake honored with Golden Circle Award
Mike Blake honored with Golden Circle Award
Mike Blake honored with Golden Circle Award
Virgil Stewart
Deputies: Man drives through fields during motorcycle chase
Softball tournament adjusts for the heat
Softball tournament adjusts for the heat