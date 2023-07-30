Birthday Club
Deputies: Man drives through fields during motorcycle chase

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man is accused of leading deputies on a chase that started in Owensboro.

Deputies say they tried to pull over Virgil Stewart.

Authorities say Stewart was seen driving through fields, on sidewalks, and on the road, weaving through traffic on his motorcycle.

Deputies say Stewart eventually ditched the bike and ran before he was caught.

Officials say he was carrying a gun, but threw it during the chase.

Stewart is facing a list of charges and was booked in the Daviess County jail.

Virgil Stewart
Virgil Stewart(Daviess Co. Jail)

