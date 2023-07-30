Suspect in custody after two homes shot up in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is being questioned after police say he shot up his ex-girlfriend’s home in Evansville Sunday morning.

Dispatch tells 14 News that officers were called to a shots fired call on the 300 block of E. Eichel Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

EPD Sgt. Mark Saltzman says the suspect shot up the house on Eichel, which belongs to his ex-girlfriend, and left the scene.

Less than an hour later, officers say they responded to another shots fired call, this time on the 1600 block of Adams Avenue.

According to police, the suspect also shot several times at his own home and are unsure why he did so.

Fortunately, we’re told no one was injured in the incidents.

Crime Scene was called to both residences and officials say that the suspect is in custody for questioning and will be arrested.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.