Card Con held in Evansville

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday at the Old National Events Plaza, cards collectors and memorabilia fanatics attended Evansville Card Con.

The event is considered the largest of its kind in Southern Indiana.

It was put on by the Hobby Den and took two years to plan out.

Hobby Den leaders say it’s part of an ongoing effort to bring big card trading shows to the Evansville area.

With over 200 vendors traveling near and far, it was held at the same time as the National Sports Card Convention in Chicago.

Owner of the Hobby Den David Nguyen says the event was shaped around being affordable and fun.

”We wanted to bring something that’s more affordable to the more common man. People nowadays can’t go around spending $10,000 on a single card. So this was more for people who enjoy collecting cards,” said Nguyen.

The event lasted until 7 p.m.

