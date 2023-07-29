VCSO: Crash on Mesker Park Dr. and Diamond Ave. leads to minor injuries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several people were injured after a crash on Evansville’s west side.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says that a vehicle with just the driver and a van with five people crashed near Mesker Park Drive and Diamond Avenue.

Sheriff’s Office officials say all 5 in the van had minor injuries. One person was being detained on scene.

