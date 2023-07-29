VCSO: Crash on Mesker Park Dr. and Diamond Ave. leads to minor injuries
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several people were injured after a crash on Evansville’s west side.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says that a vehicle with just the driver and a van with five people crashed near Mesker Park Drive and Diamond Avenue.
Sheriff’s Office officials say all 5 in the van had minor injuries. One person was being detained on scene.
