Vanderburgh Co. fair begins to wind down as weather heats up

By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Fair is winding down on high note, especially with temperatures rising in the high 90s.

Several people came out after 6 p.m. to reduce their time in the hot sun. Friday night’s main event was the tractor pull competition.

Many families were riding carnival rides and eating fried food. Those that came out Friday night say they found ways to keep themselves cool while still enjoying the fair.

”There’s the activity center, like I said, you can go around and look at art pieces. You can go on rides, where you can get air,” said attendee, Mason Utley. “You can sit down with a fan and watch tractor pull. Or you can just get something to drink at one of the stations.”

“Lemon shakeups, man. You got to have a lemon shakeup,” said attendee, Kent McClurken.

Saturday’s main event will be demolition derby.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

