Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Thieves steal from PC Pound Puppies during rummage sale

(AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)
(AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - PC Pound Puppies employees were excited for their rummage sale Saturday morning, but that excitement soon turned into disappointment less than two hours into the sale.

Thieves came into the event and stole items from the animals, according to PC Pound Puppies on social media.

“They took from the dogs,” says an employee on Facebook. “I’m so disappointed in people’s choices.”

If you’d like to give them your support, you can come by their rummage sale Saturday until 2 p.m.

The sale is located at 5062 S. Plaza Drive, Newburgh, Ind. 47630.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside Harriet Street house
Woman found dead inside abandoned home on Harriet Street identified
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
UPDATE: Evansville man seriously hurt in Illinois plane crash
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville

Latest News

MICHAEL JAMES BRUCE
EPD: Man threatened to ‘smash’ woman with brick
Vanderburgh Co. fair begins to wind down as weather heats up
Vanderburgh Co. fair begins to wind down as weather heats up
Morganfield officials deal with substation explosion
Morganfield officials deal with substation explosion
VCSO: Crash on Mesker Park Dr. and Diamond Ave. leads to minor injuries
VCSO: Crash on Mesker Park Dr. and Diamond Ave. leads to minor injuries