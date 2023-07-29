Thieves steal from PC Pound Puppies during rummage sale

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - PC Pound Puppies employees were excited for their rummage sale Saturday morning, but that excitement soon turned into disappointment less than two hours into the sale.

Thieves came into the event and stole items from the animals, according to PC Pound Puppies on social media.

“They took from the dogs,” says an employee on Facebook. “I’m so disappointed in people’s choices.”

If you’d like to give them your support, you can come by their rummage sale Saturday until 2 p.m.

The sale is located at 5062 S. Plaza Drive, Newburgh, Ind. 47630.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.