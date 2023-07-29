Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Princeton councilmember William Tuley passes away at 75

William "Bill" Tuley
William "Bill" Tuley(Colvin Funeral Home)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - William “Bill” Tuley, a member of the Princeton City Council, passed away Thursday at the age of 75.

He served on the city council representing District 2 since 2017 and lived in the district for more than three decades, according to Princeton.IN.gov.

“Tuley promotes growth and development for the City of Princeton, recreation for all citizens from the elderly to the very young, and fiscal responsibility/balanced budgets,” it states on the website.

Officials say Tuley served on the Princeton Redevelopment Committee, Board of Directors for the Gibson County Council on Aging, River Oaks Advisory Board, Salvation Army Advisory Board and as an Associate Member of the Gibson County Fair Board.

According to his obituary, the funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Princeton and interment will follow afterwards at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors given by retired military veterans.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 at Colvin Funeral Home and Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the church from 9 until 10 a.m.. A Masonic service will begin the visiting hours at 4 p.m. at Colvin Funeral Home Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside Harriet Street house
Woman found dead inside abandoned home on Harriet Street identified
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
UPDATE: Evansville man seriously hurt in Illinois plane crash
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women

Latest News

Ohio Township FD helps kids beat the heat
Ohio Township firefighters help kids beat the heat
(AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)
Thieves steal from PC Pound Puppies during rummage sale
MICHAEL JAMES BRUCE
EPD: Man threatened to ‘smash’ woman with brick
Vanderburgh Co. fair begins to wind down as weather heats up
Vanderburgh Co. fair begins to wind down as weather heats up