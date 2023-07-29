Princeton councilmember William Tuley passes away at 75

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - William “Bill” Tuley, a member of the Princeton City Council, passed away Thursday at the age of 75.

He served on the city council representing District 2 since 2017 and lived in the district for more than three decades, according to Princeton.IN.gov.

“Tuley promotes growth and development for the City of Princeton, recreation for all citizens from the elderly to the very young, and fiscal responsibility/balanced budgets,” it states on the website.

Officials say Tuley served on the Princeton Redevelopment Committee, Board of Directors for the Gibson County Council on Aging, River Oaks Advisory Board, Salvation Army Advisory Board and as an Associate Member of the Gibson County Fair Board.

According to his obituary, the funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Princeton and interment will follow afterwards at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors given by retired military veterans.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 at Colvin Funeral Home and Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the church from 9 until 10 a.m.. A Masonic service will begin the visiting hours at 4 p.m. at Colvin Funeral Home Monday.

