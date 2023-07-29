Ohio Township firefighters help kids beat the heat

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Township Fire Department did something special Friday to help kids cool off after a hot day.

Officials shared photos on social media showing a firefighter spraying mist into the air and giving the community a fun, wet time.

“When the volunteers are asked to volunteer...expect to get wet! We had a great time helping the kids cool down after VBS last night at Gateway Baptist Church,” says the fire department on Facebook. “Lt. Cole Goerges and Recruit (soon to be Probationary Firefighter) Braeden Fitzsimmons have a true passion for this fire department and their community.”

Earlier that day, Ohio Township firefighters were at the Dairy Queen in Newburgh celebrating Miracle Treat Day, where a dollar from every blizzard sold will be donated to a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.