Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ohio Township firefighters help kids beat the heat

Ohio Township FD helps kids beat the heat
Ohio Township FD helps kids beat the heat(Ohio Township FD)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Township Fire Department did something special Friday to help kids cool off after a hot day.

Officials shared photos on social media showing a firefighter spraying mist into the air and giving the community a fun, wet time.

“When the volunteers are asked to volunteer...expect to get wet! We had a great time helping the kids cool down after VBS last night at Gateway Baptist Church,” says the fire department on Facebook. “Lt. Cole Goerges and Recruit (soon to be Probationary Firefighter) Braeden Fitzsimmons have a true passion for this fire department and their community.”

Earlier that day, Ohio Township firefighters were at the Dairy Queen in Newburgh celebrating Miracle Treat Day, where a dollar from every blizzard sold will be donated to a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside Harriet Street house
Woman found dead inside abandoned home on Harriet Street identified
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
UPDATE: Evansville man seriously hurt in Illinois plane crash
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women

Latest News

(AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)
Thieves steal from PC Pound Puppies during rummage sale
MICHAEL JAMES BRUCE
EPD: Man threatened to ‘smash’ woman with brick
Vanderburgh Co. fair begins to wind down as weather heats up
Vanderburgh Co. fair begins to wind down as weather heats up
Morganfield officials deal with substation explosion
Morganfield officials deal with substation explosion