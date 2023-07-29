MPD: 3 in custody after I-69 pursuit

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department officials say three people are in custody after a 10-mile police chase on I-69.

According to police, they tried to pull over a vehicle that contained three people, later identified as Natalie Cates, Joshua Robb and Damien Rush.

Police say they were attempting a DUI related stop when the driver, later identified as Cates, fled starting at 2:11 p.m. near mile marker 117 on I-69.

Officials say a chase began and Kentucky State Police assisted in the pursuit as the vehicle was traveling northbound.

Police say around mile marker 127, KSP deployed stop sticks that brought the chase to an end around 2:38 p.m.

Officials say once in police custody, authorities realized Cates, Robb and Rush had active warrants out for their arrests.

Police say Cates is being charged with a DUI, suspected possession of meth and other drug paraphernalia as well as fleeing from police.

Robb and Rush, police say, were apprehended for outstanding warrants.

Officials say no injuries were reported and all three refused medical treatment.

