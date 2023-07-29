Morganfield officials deal with substation explosion

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple agencies in Union County spent much of the overnight hours Thursday dealing with the aftermath of a substation explosion.

According to chief of Morganfield Fire Department Rick Millikan, an electrical substation exploded near the intersection of Crutcher Blvd and North Rhea Street. He says 10 agencies in total responded including Morganfield Fire, KSP, and Kentucky Utilities.

Millikan says that responders were out until 3:30 p.m. in the morning restoring services to nearby homes.

No injuries have been reported.

