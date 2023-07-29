Birthday Club
Morganfield officials deal with substation explosion

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple agencies in Union County spent much of the overnight hours Thursday dealing with the aftermath of a substation explosion.

According to chief of Morganfield Fire Department Rick Millikan, an electrical substation exploded near the intersection of Crutcher Blvd and North Rhea Street. He says 10 agencies in total responded including Morganfield Fire, KSP, and Kentucky Utilities.

Millikan says that responders were out until 3:30 p.m. in the morning restoring services to nearby homes.

No injuries have been reported.

