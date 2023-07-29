Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The operator of several area funeral homes is accused of completing more than 30 funerals without licensed staff.

Reports from the Kentucky Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors show issues were found during the inspection of facilities operated by Morris Family Funeral Homes.

That’s the same funeral service that operates Holder Funeral Home in Owensville, Indiana. We spoke with owner Nathan Morris when it burned down back in February.

Morris Family Funeral Homes operates a total of six Indiana funeral homes and five in Kentucky.

The reports we found show the inspector believed an employee was forging apprentice calendar entries at one of their Kentucky facilities and a total of 32 funerals at three facilities were completed without proper licenses.

We are continuing to request documents, and we have reached out to Nathan Morris.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside Harriet Street house
Woman found dead inside abandoned home on Harriet Street identified
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
UPDATE: Evansville man seriously hurt in Illinois plane crash
MPD: 3 in custody after I-69 pursuit
MPD: 3 in custody after I-69 pursuit
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville

Latest News

school lunch
Breakfast and lunch free for all students at North Gibson schools
ASHLEY CROFT (left) and JESSICA NICHOLS
Deadly weapon, drugs seized during Providence search warrant
William "Bill" Tuley
Princeton councilmember William Tuley passes away at 75
Ohio Township FD helps kids beat the heat
Ohio Township firefighters help kids beat the heat