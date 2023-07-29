Inspection reports show funerals completed without licenses

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The operator of several area funeral homes is accused of completing more than 30 funerals without licensed staff.

Reports from the Kentucky Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors show issues were found during the inspection of facilities operated by Morris Family Funeral Homes.

That’s the same funeral service that operates Holder Funeral Home in Owensville, Indiana. We spoke with owner Nathan Morris when it burned down back in February.

Morris Family Funeral Homes operates a total of six Indiana funeral homes and five in Kentucky.

The reports we found show the inspector believed an employee was forging apprentice calendar entries at one of their Kentucky facilities and a total of 32 funerals at three facilities were completed without proper licenses.

We are continuing to request documents, and we have reached out to Nathan Morris.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.