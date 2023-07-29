Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Central High School Football Preview

Central High School Preview
By Max Parker
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coach and a new mentality for Evansville Central Football.

“We upped the ante right away,” said new Head Coach Brandon Ellis. “We went as soon as I got hired in April, we utilized those two days that we can use a week. Workouts are a lot harder.”

Senior lineman Darrion Stewart noticed a change right away.

“He has a different mentality and it’s better than it was last year and years before,” said Stewart. “He just really wants to win and do it all.”

New Head Coach Brandon Artis faces a tall task taking over a program that went 0-10 last season. But it didn’t take long for him to find someone who could help turn things around.

“The first day I was out here I saw him throwing the ball, and immediately I’m thinking like, ‘okay, we need that,’” said Artis. “‘Does he play Quarterback? No he’s a receiver, ok he’s gonna have to learn some quarterback.’”

Nate Cano is making the switch to signal caller after playing at wide receiver last season.

“It’s a lot of pressure but I’ve always felt like I’ve naturally been able to like, be okay at throwing,” said new Quarterback Nate Cano. “I think the biggest part, the biggest change is getting the footwork down.”

Cano already has a connection with one of his pass-catchers, Dylan Mayse.

“Nate’s been a great friend of mine and it’s really good chemistry from me to him,” said Senior Wide Receiver Dylan Mayse. “I just think he can really throw the ball, I think he’ll definitely be a problem.”

After Central scored just 26 points all season long last year, Artis is implementing a new offense.

“It’s more fast paced than last year, So I mean a lot of the plays I’m going to be getting mobile,” said Cano. “We got better plays for our line that helps us get open.”

“We’re looking to spread it out,” Coach Artis added.

One of the guys hoping to get open is new wide receiver Jaiden Clark, who’s been busy workshopping his touchdown celebration.

“Probably the Griddy, I’ll probably do the Griddy... still working on it,” said Clark.

There may be a lot of change at Central, but Coach Artis’s message is simple.

“The result is the result, so I think that’s what we’re teaching them is no matter if we win, lose or draw, did you do your job.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
UPDATE: Evansville man seriously hurt in Illinois plane crash
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Body found inside Harriet Street house
Woman found dead inside abandoned home on Harriet Street identified
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash

Latest News

USI MSOC Preview
Checking In With USI Men’s Soccer Coach Mat Santoro
Central High School Preview
Central High School Preview
USI MSOC Preview
USI MSOC Preview
Henderson County Colonels hires new baseball head coach
Henderson County Colonels hires new baseball head coach