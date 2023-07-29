Evansville Central High School Football Preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coach and a new mentality for Evansville Central Football.

“We upped the ante right away,” said new Head Coach Brandon Ellis. “We went as soon as I got hired in April, we utilized those two days that we can use a week. Workouts are a lot harder.”

Senior lineman Darrion Stewart noticed a change right away.

“He has a different mentality and it’s better than it was last year and years before,” said Stewart. “He just really wants to win and do it all.”

New Head Coach Brandon Artis faces a tall task taking over a program that went 0-10 last season. But it didn’t take long for him to find someone who could help turn things around.

“The first day I was out here I saw him throwing the ball, and immediately I’m thinking like, ‘okay, we need that,’” said Artis. “‘Does he play Quarterback? No he’s a receiver, ok he’s gonna have to learn some quarterback.’”

Nate Cano is making the switch to signal caller after playing at wide receiver last season.

“It’s a lot of pressure but I’ve always felt like I’ve naturally been able to like, be okay at throwing,” said new Quarterback Nate Cano. “I think the biggest part, the biggest change is getting the footwork down.”

Cano already has a connection with one of his pass-catchers, Dylan Mayse.

“Nate’s been a great friend of mine and it’s really good chemistry from me to him,” said Senior Wide Receiver Dylan Mayse. “I just think he can really throw the ball, I think he’ll definitely be a problem.”

After Central scored just 26 points all season long last year, Artis is implementing a new offense.

“It’s more fast paced than last year, So I mean a lot of the plays I’m going to be getting mobile,” said Cano. “We got better plays for our line that helps us get open.”

“We’re looking to spread it out,” Coach Artis added.

One of the guys hoping to get open is new wide receiver Jaiden Clark, who’s been busy workshopping his touchdown celebration.

“Probably the Griddy, I’ll probably do the Griddy... still working on it,” said Clark.

There may be a lot of change at Central, but Coach Artis’s message is simple.

“The result is the result, so I think that’s what we’re teaching them is no matter if we win, lose or draw, did you do your job.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.