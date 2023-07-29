Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD: Man threatened to ‘smash’ woman with brick

MICHAEL JAMES BRUCE
MICHAEL JAMES BRUCE(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he took things too far during an argument late Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a domestic violence in progress at the intersection of E. Olmstead Avenue and N. Elliot Street around 5 p.m.

A man, later identified as Michael J. Bruce, was standing near the victim with a knife in one hand and a brick in the other, according to an affidavit.

Evansville Police say Bruce told officers he gave the victim an arcade console some time ago and the victim agreed she would pay him back.

Bruce says he went over to the victim’s house to get payment, to which the victim became “irate” and “disrespectful” towards him.

The victim told officers she threw a knife at the ground in attempt to scare Bruce away after he assaulted her with a basketball and slapped her.

According to police, Bruce then grabbed two bicycles from her yard as payment for the arcade game.

The victim told officers she grabbed a golf club and threatened to hit Bruce’s car if he did not give the bicycles back.

A witness who went outside to get mail says the two continued arguing and fight broke out.

The person who saw it happen called 911 after Bruce repeatedly threatened “I’ll smash your ******* head in” at the victim while holding a brick.

Bruce was arrested and faces battery, theft and intimidation with a deadly weapon charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside Harriet Street house
Woman found dead inside abandoned home on Harriet Street identified
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
UPDATE: Evansville man seriously hurt in Illinois plane crash
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. fair begins to wind down as weather heats up
Vanderburgh Co. fair begins to wind down as weather heats up
Morganfield officials deal with substation explosion
Morganfield officials deal with substation explosion
VCSO: Crash on Mesker Park Dr. and Diamond Ave. leads to minor injuries
VCSO: Crash on Mesker Park Dr. and Diamond Ave. leads to minor injuries
Panther Creek Park sign
Spray park in Panther Creek Park to temporarily close