EPD: Man threatened to ‘smash’ woman with brick

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he took things too far during an argument late Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a domestic violence in progress at the intersection of E. Olmstead Avenue and N. Elliot Street around 5 p.m.

A man, later identified as Michael J. Bruce, was standing near the victim with a knife in one hand and a brick in the other, according to an affidavit.

Evansville Police say Bruce told officers he gave the victim an arcade console some time ago and the victim agreed she would pay him back.

Bruce says he went over to the victim’s house to get payment, to which the victim became “irate” and “disrespectful” towards him.

The victim told officers she threw a knife at the ground in attempt to scare Bruce away after he assaulted her with a basketball and slapped her.

According to police, Bruce then grabbed two bicycles from her yard as payment for the arcade game.

The victim told officers she grabbed a golf club and threatened to hit Bruce’s car if he did not give the bicycles back.

A witness who went outside to get mail says the two continued arguing and fight broke out.

The person who saw it happen called 911 after Bruce repeatedly threatened “I’ll smash your ******* head in” at the victim while holding a brick.

Bruce was arrested and faces battery, theft and intimidation with a deadly weapon charges.

