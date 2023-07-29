Birthday Club
Deadly weapon, drugs seized during Providence search warrant

ASHLEY CROFT (left) and JESSICA NICHOLS
ASHLEY CROFT (left) and JESSICA NICHOLS(Webster County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Clay PD, Providence PD and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to take down two suspects during a drug investigation.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant at a home on Princeton Street in Providence shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.

During the search, we’re told authorities found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and a deadly weapon inside the home.

“It is a proud moment when many different agencies can work together for the betterment of the community. Proud to work with Webster Co. Sheriff’s Office and Clay Police Department,” says the Providence Police Department on Facebook.

Ashley Croft and Jessica Nichols were taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Webster County Detention Center on the following charges:

Ashley Croft:

· Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

· Possession of Marijuana

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

· Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree

Jessica Nichols:

· Possession of Marijuana

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

· Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree

