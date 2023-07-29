Checking In With USI Men’s Soccer Coach Mat Santoro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After two wins, 12 losses, and three draws in the 2022 season, USI Men’s Soccer is looking to take a step forward in their first year as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

While players have been busy playing in summer leagues, Coach Santoro has been preparing to get his players back on campus.

“The first thing for us is we really have to blend guys,” said Santoro. “We have a pretty large group of veterans, but we also have a lot of newcomers. So we have to really turn the group into a team and kind of get on the same page and learn each other so we can really team build. I think those preaseason games are going to be key for us to get a real handle on who we are and what we need to do to win some early games.”

Players will start returning in the coming days, and official practices can begin on August 7th.

